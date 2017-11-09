WATCH: Band Together Bay Area Benefit Concert Starting At 6pm And Make A Donation

Thousands Without Power on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore

Filed Under: Incline Village, Lake Tahoe, Power Outages
Lake Tahoe North Shore
Kings Beach on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. (James Irwin/cbsSF.com)

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (CBS/AP) — Nearly 9,000 homes and businesses on the north shore of Lake Tahoe were without power Friday evening and could be in the dark until early Friday due to an equipment failure in Incline Village.

About 8,800 customers were without power Thursday evening as a result of the failure reported shortly after 3 p.m.

NV Energy estimated most power would be restored by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Most of the affected area is in Incline Village.

But Liberty Energy spokeswoman Kathy Carter says some of that utility’s customers have been hit too just across the state line in Kings Beach, California.

That’s because they were temporarily receiving power from NV Energy while a substation is down for pre-winter repairs in neighboring Brockway, California.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Larry Schultz says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    interesting, we’re looking into the future for news. It’s Thursday, and the article states Friday!

