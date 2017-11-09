GOP Senate Candidate Roy Moore Accused Of Sexual Contact With Teen Girl

(CBS SF) — Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is being urged by the GOP leadership to withdraw from the race after published bombshell allegations that he had sexual contact with an underage girl decades ago.

The Washington Post reported that a woman named Leigh Corfman says that when she was 14 years old in 1979, Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when he was 32 years old. The reports also recounts alleged pursuits of other teenage girls when the 70-year-old Moore was in his 30s.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) called on Moore to withdraw from his Senate race if the report that he pursued teenage girls was true.”If these allegations are true, he must step aside.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) also called on Moore to step down following the “deeply disturbing and disqualifying” allegations.

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

The report alleges that Moore approached Corfman, outside a courtroom in Alabama in 1979 while her mother was inside at a child custody hearing and struck up a conversation with her.

He asked for Corfman’s phone number and picked up a few days later near her house and drove her to his home in the woods 30 minutes away, the report said. Moore told Corfman “how pretty she was and kissed her,” the report said.

Moore, on a second visit, took off Corfman’s shirt and pants and he removed his own clothes, the report said, which added that he touched her over her bra and underwear and “he guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.”

Three other women told the Post in recent weeks, the report said, that Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s, working at the district attorney’s office. He gave some of them alcohol — at a time when the legal drinking age was 19.

Corfman is the only woman who had sexual contact with Moore, the report said, and they did not have intercourse. The legal age of consent in Alabama is 16 years of age, and sexual contact between someone who is 19 years of age or older and a person who is 12 to 16 years of age is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year.

The Post points out that enticing a child under 16 years of age into a home with the purpose of proposing sexual contact is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The statute of limitations on the felony charge would have run out in three years in 1979. Corfman never filed a police report.

Moore, now 70, is competing in the special election in Alabama on Dec. 12 against Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore’s campaign chairman Bill Armistead released the following statement on Thursday afternoon: