Three-Alarm Fire Destroys San Jose Townhouse

Filed Under: Don Seville Court, Fire, San Jose, Townhouse

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 3-alarm fire raced through a San Jose townhouse early Thursday, destroying one unit and damaging two neighboring units, authorities said.

A call came in reporting a fire at a townhouse on Don Seville Court at 5:58 a.m., San Jose fire Captain Brad Cloutier said.

On their way to the scene crews could see flames and smoke coming from the townhouse and the fire was upgraded to two alarms.

Crews arrived on the scene just after 6 a.m. and found that residents had already evacuated the building.

The townhouse was fully involved and neighboring units were threatened so the blaze was then upgrade to three alarms, Cloutier said.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to limit the damage to two other units and crew knocked down the blaze at 6:53 a.m.

Nine adults and three children were displaced from three housing units. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch