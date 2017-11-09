Watch Band Together Bay Area Benefit Concert And Make A Donation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area’s music community unites to help those affected by the destructive Wine Country wildfires on Thursday when Metallica tops a diverse bill including Dead & Company, Dave Matthews and more at AT&T Park for Band Together Bay Area.
Even if you can’t attend the concert, you can still watch all the action online with the above livestream being hosted by Metallica’s YouTube channel starting at 5:30 p.m.
Below is a list of ways that supporters of the cause can contribute to this fundraising effort:
- Donate through YouTube – Viewers livestreaming through the Metallica YouTube channel can donate through YouTube on the night of the show. Google will match all donations made through the YouTube livestream and Text to Give up to $1 million until January 1, 2018.
- Text to Give – Donate $25 by texting TOGETHER to 20222 until January 1, 2018 (standard messaging rates apply). Google will match all donations made through Text to Give and the YouTube livestream up to $1 million until January 1, 2018.
- Double your donation with Oath – Oath, a global media and technology company with brands like HuffPost, AOL, and Yahoo, is matching up to $100,000 to Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund. Donate through their customized donation page
- Donate through Outside Lands – Outside Lands Works will match donations from Outside Lands community to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund up to $25,000 through their customized donation page
- Use Bitcoin to donate – Tipping Point is accepting donations through Bitcoin
- Create a Crowdrise Page – Create a Crowdrise page and encourage your network to donate to Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund
- Donate through BandTogetherBayArea.org – Visit the Band Together Bay Area website to make a donation