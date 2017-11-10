Hwy 35 Closed After Dump Truck Overturns

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — All lanes of a state highway in unincorporated San Mateo County are blocked Friday morning because a dump truck overturned, California Highway Patrol officials said.
State Highway 35 between state Highway 92 and Tunitas Creek Road was blocked as of 9:09 a.m. after the vehicle accident. According to 511.org, there were injuries involved.
CHP officials issued a Sig-alert at 9:35 a.m. to warn motorists of the closure. As of 10:45 a.m., the highway was still shut down.
The truck is upright but there is no estimate for when the road will reopen.
