Napa County Deadline For Fire Debris Removal Applications Extended

NAPA (CBS SF) – Napa County officials have extended the deadline for property owners to sign up for government-paid debris and ash removal from their fire damaged or destroyed homes to 5 p.m. Monday.

Property owners also have the option of paying a private contractor to remove the ash and debris.

Residents who want the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to clear ash and waste at no cost must submit a Right to Enter form by the Monday deadline. The 10-page form is available at http://bit.ly/2hZf6Wn.

Residents who want to pay a private contractor must submit an application for a Debris and Ash Removal plan explaining how a qualified private contractor paid by the owner will remove the ash and debris. All work approved under the DAR plan must be completed by Jan. 15, 2018. The DAR application form is available at http://bit.ly/2zwTlqs.

Residents who fail to meet the application deadlines for the ROE and DAR face enforcement action by the County after 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

The ROE form and DAR plan may be submitted at the Napa County Pop-Up Recovery Center in the basement of the Administration Building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. The Pop-Up Center is closed Nov. 10-12 and reopens Nov. 13.

The forms and applications also may be submitted at the Local Assistance Center, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A, Napa; by fax at (707) 253-4545 or by mail as an attached PDF to Environmental-Fire@countyofnapa.org.

