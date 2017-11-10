Netflix Scraps Louis C.K. Stand Up Special

Filed Under: Louis C.K., Netflix, Sexual harassment, Stand-Up Comedy
CENTURY CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Louis C.K. (credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

LOS GATOS (CBS SF/AP) – Netflix has scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis C.K. stand up special in light of five women’s allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian.

The streaming service says it finds the allegations in the story published in the New York Times on Thursday “disturbing.”

Netflix on Friday cited “unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues” as the reason for not producing the special. It would have been the network’s second stand up special with C.K.

Numerous projects have been shelved due to the accusations, including release of C.K.’s feature film “I Love You, Daddy,” and HBO has removed his work from its on demand video streaming service.

C.K. has not commented publicly on the allegations.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch