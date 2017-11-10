San Francisco Police Respond To Diamond Heights Mountain Lion Sighting

Filed Under: Diamond Heights, Mountain lion, San Francisco, San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police, animal control and Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel are at the scene of a mountain lion sighting in San Francisco late Friday morning.

SFPD public information officer Grace Gatpandan tweeted shortly before 12 p.m. that the mountain lion was seen near the intersection of Diamond and Duncan streets near the border of the Diamond Heights and Noe Valley neighborhoods.

The mountain lion was then seen crouching behind a tree in the backyard of a home near 5160 Diamond Heights Boulevard.

Police, officers from the San Francisco Animal Care and Control and the Department of Fish and Wildlife were working to capture the animal.

So far there have been no injuries reported.

