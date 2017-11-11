Steph Curry Writes Article Honoring Veterans

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Warriors point guard Steph Curry was dropped into the political spotlight when he peacefully protested the Warriors’ trip to the White House after they won the NBA championship.

Now he is using his platform once again to speak out, saying in 2017, “silence is no longer an option.”

Curry leads the Warriors on the court, and those who are close to them say he leads off the court, as well.

Coach Steve Kerr agrees.

“He’s a man of great humility and modesty,” says Kerr. “He’s a family man and an unbelievable father and husband, and he thinks. He thinks about what is going on. When he speaks it’s from his heart.”

In an article for the Players’ Tribune, Curry penned a piece honoring veterans.

“It’s really just an opportunity to highlight the conversation on the military, the flag and the protest that has been thrust into the sports world,” said Curry at a press conference.

Curry’s mission in his words is to cut through the noise and get to the core of what’s important to veterans.

“And make sure from my voice and my platform that the conversations around how we can help people and how we can change our society for the better,” says Curry.

Retired Lt. Col. Wallace Levin appreciates the NBA star bringing attention to important issues such as veterans’ healthcare, homelessness, unemployment and mental health, but Levin says it all starts with one thing.

“All we want to do is lead our lives and enjoy the time that we have left,” says the veteran. “And we want, like Rodney Dangerfield used to say, we just want respect.”

It was also Hoops for Troops night at Oracle. Fans were asked to bring in goodies for military members serving around the world as part of Operation Comfort and Care.