Pedestrian Killed in Late Night Hit-and-Run on El Camino Real in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision on El Camino Real in South San Francisco late Saturday night, police said Sunday.
The collision happened just before midnight in the 200 block of El Camino Real, according to police.
Officers found an unconscious woman lying in the street and firefighter-paramedics took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
The suspect vehicle is a black Toyota or Lexus made around 1998-2000, probably with mild to moderate damage to the right front end and hood, police said.
Anyone with any information regarding the collision is asked to contact police at (650) 877-8900 or via the anonymous tipline at (650) 952-2244 or tips@ssf.net.
