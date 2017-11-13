City Of Oakland Opens Winter Overnight Shelters For Homeless People

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The city of Oakland is opening winter shelters starting Monday to address the needs of homeless people in the upcoming cold weather months.
The Winter Response strategy, a collaboration between Oakland, Emeryville and Alameda County, will provide shelters for every night of the winter, city officials said.
The shelters will open to clients by 6 p.m. daily and close by 8 a.m. the next morning, and will operate until April 16.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society site at 675 23rd St. in West Oakland can be contacted at (510) 638-7600 and has 50 beds available by vouchers and 15 on a first-come, first-served basis, city officials said.
A smaller East Oakland Community Project Crossroads shelter at 7515 International Blvd. in East Oakland can be contacted at (510) 532-3211 and has 10 overflow beds available.
St. Mary’s Center at 925 Brockhurst St. has 25 beds available for seniors and other vulnerable populations. The center can be contacted at (510) 923-9600, city officials said.