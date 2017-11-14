Big Rig Crashes Into Wall On I-80 In San Pablo Spilling Fuel On Roadway

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A big-rig crashed Tuesday afternoon into two barriers on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo and spilled fuel into a nearby storm drain, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about noon on westbound Highway 80 near the San Pablo Dam Road overpass.

The truck crashed into a freeway barrier, causing the driver to lose control of the truck and crash into another barrier.

The second crash destroyed the front axle of the truck broke and punctured the fuel tank, CHP spokesman Officer Michael Hamer said.

Only about 2 gallons of fuel spilled in the drain, “so very minimal impact,” Hamer said.

Firefighters attempted to get the oil out of the drain. No one was injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

A Sig-alert was issued at 12:39 p.m. because two lanes are blocked because of the crash.

CHP officials do not have an estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

