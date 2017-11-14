Family Of Boy Injured At Dublin Water Park Files $2.5 Million Lawsuit

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) — The parents of a boy who flew off a water slide in Dublin last May filed a $2.5 million lawsuit Tuesday morning that names the water the city of Dublin and the state among the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit additionally names the slide manufacturer and the Wave Water Park itself. The suit claims negligence and emotional distress.

The lawyer for the parents of the boy hurt at the water park on Tuesday blamed the city for what happened to the boy back on May 27th.

The accident was caught on camera. In the video clip, the 10-year-old boy is seen flying off the slide before he skids then tumbles onto the concrete.

The incident happened just 90 minutes into the grand opening of the Wave Water Park.

The family’s lawyer released pictures of the injuries on Monday that show the scrapes and burns covering the boy’s body.

The family initially filed a $25,000 claim with the city, but their lawyers say the city didn’t respond.

“I couldn’t get to him fast enough,” said mother Susanna Jones. I wanted to fly. I wanted to have an out-of-body experience where I could swoop him up. But instead, I watched him tumble on the ground at a very rapid speed.”

She continued: “It was frightening. I didn’t know that he was going to get up. We immediately took him to the first aid station and knew right away that the park was not equipped to manage the recovery or injury of a child.”

The city says the manufacturer and state regulators tested and approved the slide before it opened.

In a statement the city said, “The City and its legal representatives have attempted to reach an amicable settlement with the family. However, the family lawyer has refused to provide any information about the family’s injuries that would be necessary to resolve the claim.”

KPIX 5 asked the parents attorney about that assertion. The lawyer said that he did provide the city with the photos and information regarding the boy’s injuries. The family said they hope the lawsuit prompts more regulation of water parks in the city and state.

The manufacturer has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.