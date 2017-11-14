3 Arrested, Officer Injured In Altercation At 49ers Game

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Three people were arrested at Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara after refusing to leave their seats and getting into an altercation that left an officer with injuries, police said.

Patrick Flynn, a 29-year-old resident of Brighton, Massachusetts, was arrested on suspicion felony battery on a police officer resulting in injury and resisting arrest, Santa Clara police Capt. Wahid Kazem.

Flynn is also accused of two misdemeanor counts of battery on a police officer, Kazem said.

He is currently being held on $40,000 bail in the Santa Clara County Jail and has a court date for Wednesday in San Jose, according to county jail records.

In addition to Flynn, Kazem said two other people—including a relative of Flynn’s—were arrested on misdemeanor offenses.

Kyle Flynn, 26, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of one misdemeanor count each of being drunk in public and obstruction of justice.

Additionally, 29-year-old Lauren Alcatraz was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

According to Kazem, the unruly fans had been given a warning about their behavior earlier in the game while in their seats, which were in the first and second rows of section 121 just above the Giants sideline. The fans were allegedly causing distractions to players and team personnel on the field.

“Their actions were determined to be in violation of the stadium’s code of conduct policy,” Kazem said.

When officers arrived to escort them off the field, Kazem said they refused to get out of their seats, and a scuffle ensued between one of the officers and Patrick Flynn, resulting in the officer and Flynn going over the railing.

After they went over the railing, Kazem said Patrick Flynn kept resisting arrest and police used a Taser stun gun on him, after which he ultimately complied with the officers.

The officer who was injured suffered minor to moderate injuries and was treated at a hospital and then released a few hours later.

Kazem couldn’t confirm what exactly the fans were doing that garnered a warning from stadium personnel earlier in the game.

A 49ers team spokesman declined to comment on the incident.

