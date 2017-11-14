Workers Waste Hours On The Job On Their Smartphones

MENLO PARK (KPIX) — In many ways, technology has made it easier to do our jobs. But smartphones can also keep us from doing our jobs according to a new survey.

Employees admitted spending one hour and 36 minutes a day doing personal tasks at work. Almost an hour of that is on a smartphone.

“All in all, the average employee could be wasting more than 8 hours per week on activities unrelated to the job,” concluded researchers at OfficeTeam, a nationwide employment agency.

“I think it’s absolutely true,” said Jody Kuchinsky. “I do it myself.”

“You see everyone on their phone, like Instagram, you know, check and see if anyone liked your pictures. I don’t do it personally but most of my work colleagues do,” said Helen Johnston, adding, “Well… sometimes.”

Researchers said millennials were the biggest offenders, racking up 70 minutes a day on the phone.

“They are big on social media and they are always connected so that second nature move of looking at their phone is constant,” said Richard Deosingh, OfficeTeam’s Senior Regional Vice-President.

Kuchinski said she is a working mom, so she has no choice.

“I don’t have time to do anything during the week because I’m at work. I leave my house at 7 in the morning and I don’t get home until almost 7 o’clock (at night). I have to do my personal things at work.”

Some businesses block social media and shopping websites on company computers. Half of the employees surveyed said they use their phones to access those blocked sites.

