BAY AREA STORM: Fire Area Flash Flood WatchKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Early Storm May Bring 4 Feet Of Snow To Mountains Around Tahoe

Filed Under: Lake Tahoe, Local TV, Reno, Sierra Nevada, Winter Storm Warning

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning into Friday for the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe where as much as 4 feet of snow could fall on the ridge tops of the Sierra Nevada.

A high wind warning also is in effect for Reno, Carson City and much of western Nevada until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy, wet snow and potentially damaging winds should begin Wednesday afternoon around Tahoe and all the major Sierra passes, including Donner Pass on I-80 west of Truckee, California where 2 to 3 feet of snow is possible. Four or more inches are forecast below 7,500 feet.

Rain is expected In the valleys around Reno, where 25 to 40 mph winds are expected to gust up to 70 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Fallon, Lovelock, Hawthorne and Yerington.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch