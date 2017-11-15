Escaped Killer From Hawaii Psych Ward Recaptured In Stockton

(CBS SF) — An escaped killer from a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii has been recaptured in Northern California, according to authorities.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Randall Toshio Saito was arrested in Stockton at around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

The arrest was made in the area of Highway 99 and Waterloo Road in Stockton and was the result of a tip received from an alert taxi cab driver, the sheriff’s office said.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said he received a tip that Saito was headed to a brother’s house in Stockton. Honolulu police then forwarded that information to authorities in Stockton.

Saito left Hawaii State Hospital Sunday, boarded a plane to Maui and later took another flight to San Jose.

According to Hawaii News Now, Saito had booked a charter flight to Maui online under a different name.

Saito was committed to the hospital in 1981 after being acquitted by reason of insanity of the 1979 murder of Sandra Yamashiro. She had been shot and repeatedly stabbed before her body was found in her car at a Honolulu shopping mall.

Defense attorneys sought to have Saito released in 2000. But Jeff Albert, a deputy city prosecutor, objected, calling Saito “a psychopathic predator whose mental condition continues to represent a serious danger to the community.”