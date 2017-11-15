BAY AREA STORM: Fire Area Flash Flood WatchKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Escaped Killer From Hawaii Psych Ward Recaptured In Stockton

(CBS SF) — An escaped killer from a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii has been recaptured in Northern California, according to authorities.

saison arrest in stockton Escaped Killer From Hawaii Psych Ward Recaptured In Stockton

Saison arrest in Stockton (San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Randall Toshio Saito was arrested in Stockton at around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

The arrest was made in the area of Highway 99 and Waterloo Road in Stockton and was the result of a tip received from an alert taxi cab driver, the sheriff’s office said.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said he received a tip that Saito was headed to a brother’s house in Stockton. Honolulu police then forwarded that information to authorities in Stockton.

Saito left Hawaii State Hospital Sunday, boarded a plane to Maui and later took another flight to San Jose.

According to Hawaii News Now, Saito had booked a charter flight to Maui online under a different name.

randall toshio saito Escaped Killer From Hawaii Psych Ward Recaptured In Stockton

Randall Toshio Saito (Maui Police Dept.)

Saito was committed to the hospital in 1981 after being acquitted by reason of insanity of the 1979 murder of Sandra Yamashiro. She had been shot and repeatedly stabbed before her body was found in her car at a Honolulu shopping mall.

Defense attorneys sought to have Saito released in 2000. But Jeff Albert, a deputy city prosecutor, objected, calling Saito “a psychopathic predator whose mental condition continues to represent a serious danger to the community.”

 

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. lisasummers1 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Just got on a plane? How does that work, exactly?

    Reply | Report comment |

