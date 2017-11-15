Snow, Slick Roads Bring Chain Control To I-80 In Sierra Mountains

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Snowfall, slick roads and strong winds has chain control in effect on Interstate Highway 80 near Lake Tahoe Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service said heavy snowfall is expected in the mountains Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
1-2 feet of snow is expected along mountain passes, according to the NWS.
Caltrans said chain control is in effect on both east and westbound I-80 between Cisco and Donner Lake Interchane, as well as on state Highway 49 over Yuba Pass Summit.