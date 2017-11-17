49ers Goodwin Talks About Overcoming Family Tragedy

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — When San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin collapsed onto his knees after scoring a touchdown last weekend to help the team earn its first win of the year, the emotional display had little to do with football.

Just hours before kick-off, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, has suffered a heart-wrenching loss. Their infant boy had died moments after his premature birth.

On Instagram after the game, the 49ers receiver let the fans know of their loss.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan,” Goodwin wrote. “The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelieveable.”

On Friday, the couple sat down with CBS This Morning to talk publicly for the first time.

“I would give my life up if I could have a boy,” Marquise Goodwin said. “That’s the one thing I wanted more than anything in the world…And now I don’t have that opportunity right now.”

He said the idea to play in Sunday’s game came at the insistence of his wife.

“It was actually Morgan’s idea that I go play in the game,” he said. “For me, my intentions were to be with her the whole time.”

“We had our baby boy, we spent time with him,” Morgan said with her eyes filling with tears. “I’m explaining to him…I want you to play in this game because I want your son to see you play.”

Marquise said there was little forethought given to his emotional display after his 83-yard touchdown play.

“As I’m running, I just blow a kiss to God and to my baby,” he said. “I dropped down on my knees and give God his glory. Cause I’m thankful, I still am thankful for the opportunity just to be alive for my life.”

Even after all you had been through?

“Even after all I’ve been through,” he answered.

As she watched from her hospital bed, Morgan said she just could keep from crying.

“I was in the hospital, on the bed watching and I burst out crying,” she said. “I immediately said, that was for you baby.”

The couple said they were grateful for all the support they have received.

“We got some really supportive responses,” Morgan said. “A lot of women who have been through the same exact thing and not even once but twice sometimes and three times”

“A lot of people that I’ve never been in contact with and have sent messages,” Marquise said. “(They) have sent gifts and flowers and have also told us that you know we’re inspiring them because they’re going through something. Without all of the love that everybody showed. I don’t know if we would be as good as we are right now.”