Man Arrested For Throwing Bicycle Onto BART Tracks, Resisting Arrest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was arrested Thursday at San Francisco’s 16th Street BART station on suspicion of public intoxication, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, police said Friday.

Gregory Piere, 56, was arrested at about 8:45 p.m. after someone called police to tell them Piere jumped on the BART tracks after throwing a bike on the tracks.

Police said Piere left the station and went up to the station’s plaza before officers arrived.

Paramedics tried to help Piere but he became upset and agitated. Police said when officers tried to speak with him he acted erratic and a struggle with officers ensued.

Police said in addition to the offenses on which Piere was arrested, he was issued an order that prohibits him from riding BART for a while.

Police said the Transportation Security Administration was notified.

