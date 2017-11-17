Milpitas Chiropractor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patient

MILPITAS (CBS SF) – A Milpitas chiropractor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his patients, police said Friday.

The chiropractor, 60-year-old San Jose resident Dr. Gregory Alan Lind, was arrested at his business, Family Chiropractic and Natural Healing in Milpitas at 1778 Clear Lake Ave., according to police.

Police said that a 44-year-old woman who was a patient reported that Lind touched her in appropriately during an appointment for an adjustment on Sept. 28.

Dr. Gregory Alan Lind is accused of sexually assaulting a patient at his chiropractic practice in Milpitas on September 28, 2017. (Milpitas Police Department)

Lind has been booked into jail and is being held on $200,000 bail, according to jail records.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on this case or similar cases with Lind to call them at Detective Sgt. Morris at (408) 586-2400.

