Police: Two People Severely Injured, Dog Killed In Oakland Pit Bull Attack

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 53-year-old woman was mauled and her pet dog killed early Friday when they were attacked by a neighbor’s pit bulls, authorities said.

Oakland police investigators said the attack took place in a back lot in the 2600 block of 63rd Ave. just south of Bancroft Ave. at around 10 a.m.

A 71-year-old man, who attempted to drive the dogs off with a mop, also suffered puncture wounds to his body.

According to police, the woman was in a neighborhood back lot with her pet pit bull when the two other dogs ran over from a nearby home and began attacking the woman’s pet.

The woman attempted to end the attack, but fell on the ground and the pit bulls began attacking her.

“I heard the lady yelling for help,” Terence Martin told the East Bay Times. “I looked at the window and saw her on the ground, and they (the dogs) were on top of her and biting her. Biting her head, her face, they were just attacking everywhere.”

The neighbor finally came over and subdued his dogs.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before and I don’t want to see it again,” Martin told the paper.

Police, emergency medical and animal control officers all responded to the scene. The man and woman were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The attacking dogs and the dead pit bull were taken away by animal control.

The incident remained under investigation.