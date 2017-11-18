11 People Lose Credit Cards, Money In 3 Armed Robberies In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Eleven victims turned over money, bank cards and personal items to suspects in three armed robberies in a span of less than a day starting Friday morning in Oakland, police said today.

Eight male victims and one female victim gave up personal items to three suspects in a robbery at about 11:20 a.m. Friday at Eighth and Henry streets near the Place @ Prescott Elementary School.

Police said a gun was involved in the robbery. None of the victims were injured.

At about 10 p.m. Friday a male victim was robbed of $150 by two suspects in the 10500 block of Graffian Street. Police said a gun and a stick were used to carry out the robbery.

The victim told police the robbery left him with some pain.

At about 12:30 a.m. today, a female victim lost cash, bank cards and personal items in an armed robbery in the 8600 block of B Street near the New Highland Academy.

Police said the suspect used a gun in the robbery. The victim was not injured.

As of Saturday, none of the suspects in the three robberies were in custody.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.