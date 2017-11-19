Officer Injured, Cars Damaged, Suspects Flee Following Chase on I-280 in S.F.

Police at Crime Scene
(CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Reports are coming into the KPIX newsroom of a crash involving at least one officer on Interstate 280 in San Francisco.

According to preliminary police reports, a Daly City motorcycle officer was injured in the incident and has been transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

This happened after a pursuit which began in Daly City and continued into San Francisco.

Suspects are believed to have fled across lanes of traffic into an area around Sweeney and Bowdoin, south of I-280 in San Francisco’s Portola District.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS AS WE THEY BECOME AVAILABLE

