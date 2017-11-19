Small Plane Strikes Residential Garage, Injuring 3, Near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A plane crashed Sunday afternoon into a structure near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman and fire officials said.
The crash of a Cessna 172 was reported at 3:01 p.m. in the 2100 block Evelyn Avenue about 300 yards northwest of the airport, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor and San Jose fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort said.
Two men and one woman were in the Cessna and all were taken to a hospital.
The plane crashed into the structure’s garage. Van Elgort said no one inside the structure was injured.
As of 3:51 p.m. firefighters had the situation under control.
