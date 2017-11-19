Closing The Deal: 5 Tips To Successfully Make The Sale



Small businesses are not just like big ones on a smaller scale, nor do they have a handy one-size-fits-all definition. However, one truth is consistent in that in order to grow your small business, you must sell the products and services your business offers. Making the sale is essential for businesses, especially for small businesses as their growth and success depends on those sales. Sales professionals know they will hear “no” time and time again, but it only propels them to never give up and learn the best techniques that ultimately closes the deal.





Be ready to succeed

You have the drive to win, the trust in yourself and the belief in your skills, which are all the confidence markers to like a champion. Let your strengths guide you. Picture yourself shaking hands with your client, delivering your pitch, having answers at the ready and closing the deal.



Know your competitors

Recognize that bigger is not necessarily better. Your small business is different than the big guys, so you don’t need to compete on the same levels. Promote the advantages your business can offer, such as flexible time, personal connections and the ability to adapt to customer requests. Knowing your competitors will allow you to understand how your business approach can outmatch others.



Acknowledge your customers’ issues

Ease your customers’ objections and hesitations by offering solutions your business can handle. Understanding customer needs and your desire to sell the most suitable product or service reinforces customer confidence in knowing the deal is right for them. Showing customer appreciation will produce regulars and encouragement to recommend your small business to others. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed.



The time is now

Adding a deadline to a deal conveys a sense of urgency and gives an incentive for a customer to make a decision. Attaching a deadline to a price break, free bonus or additional service helps a customer feel in control of the situation, and adds a reason to commit now. The idea is not about rushing a customer, but showing your product or service fills a need the customer already has.



Ask for the sale or a decision

Don’t think of yourself as being pushy when asking for the sale in a non-aggressive way, making your customer feel comfortable and ready to complete the sale with you. Customers hesitant to commit likely have a few concerns that cause them to stall, but they are potential buyers. To finesse the deal, choosing the right words makes all the difference. It may not seem easy, but there are classic phrases you can master to suit your style and use to effectively ask for the deal.



This article was written by Melanie Graysmith for Small Business Pulse