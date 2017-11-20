911 Call Leads To Discovery Of Woman’s Body In Concord Hotel Room

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A mysterious 911 call Sunday night directed Concord police to a woman’s body inside a hotel room, authorities said.

Lt. Nick Gartner of the Concord Police Department said his agency got the 911 call at 10:24 p.m. reporting a female possibly being assaulted in a room at the Best Western Heritage Inn at 4600 Clayton Rd.

When officers arrived at the room, they found a woman who was unresponsive. CPR was administered but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are treating everything as a homicide,” Gartner said. “We got some good leads last night that we are following up.”

No one was in the room with the woman when officers arrived.

Investigators were trying to track down the 911 caller and an alert had been issued to Bay Area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a car that may be associated with the case.

The woman’s name and a description of the car have not been released.