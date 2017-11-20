Man Fatally Shot During San Leandro Cell Phone Transaction Identified

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A man who was fatally shot while trying to sell a cell phone to someone at a busy intersection in unincorporated San Leandro on Saturday afternoon was identified by an Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Monday as 32-year-old Daniel Carlos of Redwood City.

Carlos was between jobs but used to work for Tesla and is survived by his wife and their 5-year-old daughter, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Homicide Update: Daniel Carlos, Age 32, of Redwood City, CA has been identified as the victim of the homicide on 11/18 in San Leandro. pic.twitter.com/9skYi4qHg4 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) November 20, 2017

Carlos was shot near the 76 gas station at East 14th Street and 159th Avenue, near the Bay Fair BART station, at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kelly.

“What’s so shocking is that this was in broad daylight at one of the major intersections in Alameda County where there’s a lot of vehicle and foot traffic,” Kelly said.

Carlos met the suspects in the case through an online app called “letgo” on which people list items that they want to sell, Kelly said.

Carlos planned to sell an iPhone but when he arrived at the arranged meeting place in unincorporated San Leandro, multiple suspects robbed him and shot him and then drove away, according to Kelly.

Investigators aren’t releasing information about the suspects at this time.

Kelly said Casey “was doing everything right” by trying to arrange the transaction at a busy location in the middle of the day and had a relative with him.

“Unfortunately, the suspects were willing to kill him over a phone,” Kelly said.

The relative who was with Casey wasn’t harmed.

Kelly said people who want to buy or sell merchandise from people they meet online should do so at “safe-exchange” zones such as the parking lots of law enforcement agencies.

He said one such location is the parking lot of the sheriff’s Eden Township substation in San Leandro.

