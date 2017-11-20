One Dead, One Arrested In Fatal South Bay Roommate Stabbing

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One man was dead and his roommate under arrest early Monday after a fatal stabbing in unincorporated Santa Clara County near the San Jose County Club, authorities said.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call in 5400 Block of Fairway Drive at 11:39 p.m.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Glennon said a 21-year-old Hispanic male was discovered stabbed inside a home. Deputies attempted life-saving procedures, but the man died of his wounds.

A suspect — the victim’s roommate — was taken into custody at the scene. No other suspects were believed to be involved in this incident and there was no public safety risk, Glennon said

The investigation was ongoing and more information would be provided later Monday.

