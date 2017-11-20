Raiders, Mayor Defend Lynch’s Anthem Protest After Trump Twitter Attack

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Oakland Raider Marshawn Lynch came under Twitter attack from President Trump when he sat during the national anthem at a game in Mexico on Sunday. Now, Lynch is getting support from everyone from his fellow Raiders to the Oakland mayor for his decision.

Monday night the entire Raiders offensive line pooled their own money to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to area families in need.

“I’m so happy to be able to give back, because I’m in a position to give back so I like to give back,” said offensive tackle Donald Penn.

Penn was giving back and also giving a piece of his mind, calling out President Trump for urging the NFL to suspend Marshawn Lynch.

“There’s so many other things he could worry about besides Marshawn,” said Penn. “He’s so jealous.”

Pictures show Lynch sitting for the U.S. national anthem during Sunday’s game against the Patriots in Mexico City and standing for the Mexican anthem.

Mr. Trump was quick to blast Lynch on Twitter, calling it “great disrespect!” He wrote “next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season.”

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf hit back at Trump Monday.

“I’m not gonna stand by while anybody, not even the president, picks on a great Oaklander like Marshawn Lynch and continues to bully people that have been attacked over history,” said Schaaf. “I’m not gonna stand for that. That’s not who Oakland is. In Oakland we know that the First Amendment gives us the right to protest even our government, even our president, and I am with Marshawn Lynch in this.”

Lynch and other professional players have been sitting or kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Penn said it’s likely Lynch is not concerned with what the president thinks.

“I’m pretty sure Marshawn just laughed it off,” said Penn.