Disappointing Raiders Fire Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The disappointing Oakland Raiders announced Tuesday they have relieved Ken Norton, Jr. of his duties as defensive coordinator.

The action came in the wake of 33-8 loss in Mexico City where New England quarterback Tom Brady completely dismantled the Raiders defense. Brady threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns as the Oakland pass rush proved to be non-existent.

Brady completed his first 12 passes and picked apart Oakland’s suspect defense to chants of “Brady, Brady” from an amped-up crowd at Azteca Stadium.

After 10 games, the Raiders secondary does not have a single interception. The unit is current 26th in the league in yards given up, yielding 367 yards a game.

Oakland is tied for dead last in the league with the New York Giants with just 14 sacks on the year, despite having reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.

“After careful thought, I have made a difficult decision to part ways with Ken Norton, Jr. as defensive coordinator,” said Head Coach Jack Del Rio. “I have the utmost respect for Ken as a person and as a coach, but I feel that moving John Pagano into the play-calling role will best utilize his wealth of experience.”

“I appreciate Ken’s passion and commitment to the Raiders since coming aboard and wish him the best going forward.”

The Raiders host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 26.