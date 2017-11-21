John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Pregnant With Their Second Child

(KCBS) – On Tuesday afternoon, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had their first daughter, Luna Simone Stephens to adorably announce she will become a big sister.
The celebrity couple took to social media, asking little Luna “What’s in there?” as they pointed at Teigen’s tummy. Luna responded in the most cutest way possible, “Baby!”
Teigen and Legend began dating in 2007. Four years later, the two were engaged and were married in Como, Italy on September 2013. In April 2016, the 31-year-old host of Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle gave birth to Luna through in vitro fertilization.
Legend is set to host GRAMMYS® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special on Friday, November 24th on CBS, seen locally at KPIX 5. While Teigen returns to Lip Sync Battle on their 4th season, premiering in January 2018.
