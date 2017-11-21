San Jose State Police Officer Assaulted By Alleged Gang Member

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose State University police officer was briefly hospitalized after being punched while responding to a disturbance at the campus-run Hammer Theatre overnight, a university spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Two officers on patrol in the area of the theater at 101 Paseo de San Antonio, located a few blocks from campus, responded to two disturbances involving the same group of suspects, SJSU spokeswoman Pat Harris said.

One of the officers was “caught off-guard” by a punch from one of the suspects, Harris said.

The officer, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and released.

Police used a Taser stun gun on the suspect who punched the officer. The suspect was taken into custody and then transported to Valley Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized, Harris said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, challenging to fight in public, gang enhancements and a parole violation.

Two other suspects were also arrested, both for resisting arrest, violating gang orders and challenging to fight in public.

The three suspects are all in their early 20s and their names were not immediately being released.

Harris said the trio was not affiliated with the university, although one of the disturbances at the theater was between them and a group of SJSU students.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call campus police at (408) 924-2222.