Jeep Compasses Recalled Over Airbag Danger

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is telling owners of some small Jeeps not to use the front passenger seat until a problem with the air bag is repaired.

The company is recalling about 8,000 2018 Compass SUVs mainly in North America. Some fasteners can come loose in the passenger air bag assemblies. If the bag is inflated in a crash, it could shoot the fasteners into the passenger area.

FCA has no reports of any injuries due to the problem.

The Jeeps were made from Sept. 5 to Nov. 19

Customers will be notified in December and dealers will replace the air bags when parts are available.

Fiat Chrysler says it provides loaner vehicles on a case-by-case basis.

