Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-80 In San Pablo, 4 Dead

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Four persons died Saturday night in a collision on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The collision was reported at 8:11 p.m. at Highway 80 at the San Pablo Dam Road off-ramp.
A Sig-alert was issued at 9:22 p.m. because all westbound lanes of Highway 80 are blocked near the collision.
CHP officials did not have an estimate for when the westbound lanes will reopen. One eastbound lane is also closed.
