Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-80 In San Pablo, 4 Dead

Filed Under: Fatal crash, Interstate 80, Local TV, San Pablo, San Pablo Dam Road

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Four persons died Saturday night in a collision on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision was reported at 8:11 p.m. at Highway 80 at the San Pablo Dam Road off-ramp.

A Sig-alert was issued at 9:22 p.m. because all westbound lanes of Highway 80 are blocked near the collision.

CHP officials did not have an estimate for when the westbound lanes will reopen. One eastbound lane is also closed.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch