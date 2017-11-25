Storm Expected to Bring Rain to Bay Area Saturday Night Through Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Widespread rain is expected starting late Saturday evening in the San Francisco Bay Area, National Weather Service officials said Friday.
Rain is expected throughout the day Sunday before tapering off Monday morning and ending Monday afternoon.
Weather officials said moderate amounts of rain are expected with brief heavy rain possible, especially on Sunday.
San Francisco is forecast to receive two-thirds of inch while San Jose can expect half an inch.
Slightly more than inch is forecast for Santa Rosa while about six-tenths of an inch is forecast for Livermore.
Weather officials said dry skies are expected Monday afternoon through the rest of the week.
