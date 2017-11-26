Actress Naya Rivera Arrested For Domestic Battery

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 04: Actors Ryan Dorsey (L) and Naya Rivera attend the March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies Luncheon honoring Jessica Alba at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Ryan Dorsey & Naya Rivera (credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (KCBS) – Former Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for striking her husband Ryan Keith Dorsey. The Kanawha County Sheriffs office in West Virginia made the announcement via Twitter.

naya marie rivera 11 25 17 mugshot kanawha co sheriffs office Actress Naya Rivera Arrested For Domestic Battery

Naya Marie Rivera Mugshot (credit: Kanawha- County Sheriff’s Office)

A statement from the sheriff’s office from Dorsey says he suffered minor injuries when the 30-year-old actress hit him in the head and face. Dorsey submitted video to back up his claim. Reports also cited the couple were walking with their 2-year-old son, Josey at the time of the incident.

After being arraigned, Rivera was released and picked-up by her father-in-law.

After a much public break-up in 2014 with rapper Big Sean, Rivera and Dorsey began dating and soon-after, married. The couple had dated 4-years prior to Big Sean. In 2015 the two announced they were expecting their first baby. On September 17, 2015, Rivera and Dorsey welcome Josey Hollis Dorsey. In 2016, Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey, but decided to call off the separation in October 2017 to try to make their marriage work out.

Rivera posted a photo on Instagram in early October:

#squadgoals❤️

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on

Dorsey, also an actor, appeared on the Showtime hit series Ray Donovan, CBS’ The Mentalist and The CW’s The Vampire Diaries.

Rivera is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, appeared on episodes of Lifetime’s Devious Maids and is the older sister to former Oakland Raider Mychal Rivera.

In 2016, Rivera penned her memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.

