Desperate Search For Victims Of Oakland Estuary Crash

Filed Under: Alameda, Coast Guard, Oakland, Oakland Estuary, Water Rescue

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Rescue divers from the U.S. Coast Guard and several local agencies searched the murky waters of the Oakland Estuary Sunday for any sign of a vehicle or its occupants that reportedly crashed into the waterway.

Authorities said they received a report of a vehicle crashing into the estuary off the Fruitvale Bridge near Blanding Ave. at around 8:15 a.m.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities that they saw people in the vehicles before it slipped below the waters of the estuary that runs between Alameda and Oakland.

Rescue divers from the Oakland Fire Department, Marin County Marine rescue and the Coast Guard were responding to the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch