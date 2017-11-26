Desperate Search For Victims Of Oakland Estuary Crash

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Rescue divers from the U.S. Coast Guard and several local agencies searched the murky waters of the Oakland Estuary Sunday for any sign of a vehicle or its occupants that reportedly crashed into the waterway.
Authorities said they received a report of a vehicle crashing into the estuary off the Fruitvale Bridge near Blanding Ave. at around 8:15 a.m.
Witnesses reportedly told authorities that they saw people in the vehicles before it slipped below the waters of the estuary that runs between Alameda and Oakland.
Rescue divers from the Oakland Fire Department, Marin County Marine rescue and the Coast Guard were responding to the scene.