Fisherman: Great White Took ‘2 Or 3 Bites’ Out Of My Son

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (CBS SF & AP) — A spear fisherman says a great white shark took “two or three bites” of his son before they were able to get him out of water and to safety.

Armen Azatian told KSBW-8 TV that the moment was a shock for him and a “horrifying scene” but he moved quickly to help stop the bleeding.

Azatian said his son, 25-year-old Grigor, stayed calm although the amount of damage and blood was overwhelming. His son described the shark as about 15 feet long.

The men were several hundred yards offshore Friday at Pebble Beach when the son was bitten in the right thigh.

“The rescue team told me his leg had been hit really hard,” said Dan Silveira. ” I hope he gets to keep his leg. I hope he recovers fully.”

Silveira says the victim is part of a well-known father and son dive team in this small but close-knit dive and spearfishing community.

Rescuers told him the shark in question may have been tagged with a locator as part of a research project.

Silveira wonders why the information wasn’t shared with people in the area but is thankful the attack didn’t prove deadly.

“I’ve spent countless hours out there and it could have been me. And yesterday, I was so grateful just to end the day home with my family.”