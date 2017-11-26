Napa Family Shattered By Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash On I-80

NAPA (KPIX 5) — New details emerged Sunday night about the victims in the multi-vehicle fatal hit-and-run crash on I-80 in San Pablo that left four people dead.

That wreck Saturday evening took the lives of four members of a Napa family, including Daryl Horn — a father who was very active in his Napa community.

Horn was part of the Napa Valley Baseball Club, the local little league which played at Borman Field.

His 14-year-old son Joe was also killed in the crash.

Horns oldest son Jared was the only one in the car to survive the crash. He played baseball at Vintage High School in Napa and is currently a Cal baseball player.

The CHP arrested the driver — 47-year-old Fred Lowe – after he was involved in a second hit-and-run crash the same night. Authorities say he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Lowes Mercedes hit the Nissan sedan that Daryl and his family were riding in going east on I-80 just before San Pablo Dam Road. The Nissan flipped over and crashed into other cars going the opposite direction.

“This is the definition of tragedy. We’ve got someone who was irresponsible, drinking behind the wheel, and they have forever shaped this family’s life,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer.

Officers tell KPIX 5 the suspect didn’t have a valid driver’s license because he had previously been arrested for drunk driving.

“His license had been suspended due to a prior DUI,” said Hamer.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.

Lowe was booked into the county jail in Contra Costa County on suspicion of four counts of felony hit-and-run, felony DUI and driving on a suspended license, Hamer said.