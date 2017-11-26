Suspect Arrested; 4 Die, 6 Injured In Highway 80 Hit-And-Run

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — An alleged hit-and-run driver was in custody early Sunday after a horrific chain reaction crash that killed four and left six others injured on westbound Interstate Highway 80 at San Pablo Dam Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

On twitter, the CHP said the unidentified male driver had been taken into custody with the help of the Contra Costa County sheriff’s department early Sunday morning.

No other details were immediately available.

“It’s a very complex collision,” said Officer Matthew Hamer, a CHP spokesman. “It’s being investigated as a five-vehicle hit-and-run collision.”

The collision involving five vehicles was reported at 8:11 p.m. at Highway 80 at the San Pablo Dam Road off-ramp. A Sig-alert was issued at 9:22 p.m. because all westbound lanes of Highway 80 were blocked near the collision. The highway was reopened at around 3:30 a.m.

Hamer said a white sedan was flipped over by the impact of the crash. The driver of the car was injured, but four other passengers inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the crash was so horrific they could not tell the identity or ages of the victims. At least one of the injured is a minor.

