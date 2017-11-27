Skull-Tattooed Inmate Goes Missing From Central Valley Work Crew

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — An inmate with unique facial tattoos was being sought after he went missing from work crew in the Central Valley Monday, according to authorities.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported that inmate Corey Hughes, 27, was missing from a crew in the area of Interstate 5 and Country Club Blvd. in Stockton.

Hughes has tattoos on his face which give it the appearance of a skull. He was reported missing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday by the work crew driver.

Hughes is serving a sentence on a weapons charge and was being housed at the minimum-security Honor Farm in French Camp, just south of Stockton.

The Honor Farm houses pretrial and sentenced male and female inmates. These inmates are typically a low-risk, non-violent classification,” said sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Dave Konecny.

Hughes was scheduled to be released on February 6, 2018, according to the sheriff’s office. “It’s surprising how many inmates over the years have walked away from a detail with only a few months left on their sentence,” said Konecny.

Anyone who sees Hughes was urged to contact the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209-468-4400.