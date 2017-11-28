Fairfield Man Arrested After Kitten Dies From Traumatic Injury

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A Fairfield man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge following the death of a kitten brought into a local animal hospital, according to police.
Officers arrested Keith Hebert, 22, after police were called by the animal hospital regarding a kitten, estimated to be four to five weeks old, that had been dropped off with significant trauma, Fairfield Police reported.
After an investigation, police connected Hebert to the crime based on witness statements and prior contacts, police said.
While officers were looking for him, the animal hospital called again to say the kitten had died of its injuries, police said.
Hebert was found along the 200 block of East Tabor Ave and was arrested.
He was booked into Solano County Jail in Fairfield on one charge of animal cruelty, police said.