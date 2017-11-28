Garoppolo To Start For 49ers Sunday Against Chicago

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers will start recently-acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday for the first time, the team announced.

The native of the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, Ill. will start for the 49ers in Chicago against the Bears. Head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the team’s quarterbacks, Garoppolo and C. J. Beathard, on Tuesday to inform them of the decision, the team said.

#49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan met with the team’s quarterbacks today and informed them that Jimmy Garoppolo will start this Sunday in Chicago. Shanahan will meet with the media next on Wednesday afternoon. #SFvsCHI pic.twitter.com/JM7BXPwhoH — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 28, 2017

The 26-year-old Garoppolo will play in his second game with the 49ers after making his debut in last week’s game against Seattle late in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. He took over for the injured Beathard and threw a touchdown pass on the game’s final play in a 24-13 49ers loss.

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo in a trade with the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick in 2018. He has started just two games in his four-year career as a backup to Tom Brady.

The 49ers starting quarterback for the first six games of the season, Brian Hoyer, was released after Garoppolo’s signing. He was the team’s starting quarterback for the first six games of the season before being replaced by the rookie Beathard.

Hoyer has since returned to the Patriots as Brady’s backup, where he started his career in 2009.