Solano County Sheriff Locates Parents Of Found Girl

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon said they had located the parents of a young girl who was found alone on a street corner in Vallejo.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account posted a photo of the young girl, who is three years old, shortly after 2 p.m. and asked if anyone in the Vallejo area recognized her.

According to the post, she was found in the Benicia Road and Sperry Avenue in Vallejo. Authorities later clarified that they received a call about the unattended little girl at about 1:25 p.m.

According to police, she is talking, but officers cannot understand her. They are not sure what language she is speaking. She is wearing a grey t-shirt with the printed message “Play Now Sleep Later” on the front.

In less than an hour, the post had been shared over 1,300 times.

Police and child services waited in the area of the intersection where the girl was found in the hopes that someone responsible for her might return to the scene.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Facebook page posted an update shortly before 3:30 p.m., staying that as of 3:10 p.m. the parents had been located and the little girl had been reunited with them.

So far, there was no word as to how the girl ended up on the street by herself or if there would be repercussions for the parents.