Woman Pushing Baby In Stroller Struck By Vehicle In San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A woman and her infant child in a stroller were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in San Pablo Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of El Portal and Mission Bell drives around 12:10 p.m.

The 31-year-old mother had been pushing the stroller across El Portal Drive in a crosswalk when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The mother suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening while the child’s injuries were described as serious, according to police. They were both transported to a hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators. Police said drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been factors.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.