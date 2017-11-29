Burglars Spotted On Security Camera Sought In Millbrae

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are surrounding a neighborhood in Millbrae to search for three suspects who were trying to burglarize a home Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Arroyo Seco, where a woman was home and called 911 after seeing males she didn’t recognize on her security camera and then heard a loud bang, sheriff’s spokesman Detective Sal Zuno said.

The suspects fled on foot as deputies arrived, prompting more deputies to swarm the area. A door-to-door search was still ongoing as of shortly before 4:20 p.m. but the three male suspects remain at large, Zuno said.

He said a more detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Residents were advised to avoid the area while the search continued.

