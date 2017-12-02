Pygmy Goat ‘Dottie’ Needs A Forever Home

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — If you are looking for a unique holiday gift for the person who has everything, consider adopting a female pygmy goat.

‘Dottie’ was left at the Peninsula Humane Society in Burlingame in November.

The small breed is known for its friendly, charismatic nature. They are also good at lawn maintenance.

Dottie (Peninsula Humane Society)

Not just anyone can adopt her. Goats are herd animals, so the Humane Society is seeking a home that already has goats along with a lot of outdoor space and strong, secure fencing.

“Dottie loves to be petted, is charismatic and can also provide organic lawn maintenance since she loves to nibble on grass,” PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox told the Burlingame Patch. “Potential adopters should call us at 650-340-7022 to learn more about Dottie.”

