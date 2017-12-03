Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Felon Found with Gun, Ammo, Explosives

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a convicted felon Saturday morning who they allegedly found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
According to sheriff’s officials, early in the morning a deputy contacted a person in a suspicious vehicle on Geysers Road near the Geysers.
He was identified as Cean Garner, a convicted felon who was recently arrested for possessing illegal drugs and firearms.
Sheriff’s officials said that Cean was behaving nervously and was not supposed to be in that location. He was detained and a search of his vehicle recovered a 1911 pistol and a magazine with bullets.
The deputy also found a suppressor, 49 large capacity rifle magazines and dozens of bags of ammo cans with 15,000 to 20,000 rounds of ammunition, sheriff’s officials said.
An explosives ordinance disposal technician was called to the scene because explosives were also found in Cean’s car, sheriff’s officials said.
Cean was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed