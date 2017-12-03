Riverside Teen Admits Molesting 50 Children Over 8-Year Period

RIVERSIDE (AP) — Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.

Police say 18-year-old Joseph Hayden Boston was brought to a Riverside police station Saturday by his mother after he allegedly told her he had sexually assaulted two boys, ages 8 and 4, at a motel.

Officer Ryan Railsback says during an interview Boston confessed to the motel assaults. Railsback says Boston also admitted molesting about 50 children since the age of 10 in different cities where he had lived.

Officials say Boston was arrested on suspicion of two counts of oral copulation on a child under the age of 10 and jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

It wasn’t immediately known if Boston has an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

